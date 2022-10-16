Three Answers From UGA-Vandy

Georgia seamlessly drubbed Vanderbilt on Saturday. Here’s a look at three questions that lingered going into the game, and how they may or may not have been answered.

Will Georgia fans be satisfied after this win?

For starters, anytime you shut an opponent out, it’s a great thing. It’s tough to do, and when even the backups post a goose egg, it says a lot about how ready to play the roster is from the top to bottom, and the fact that Vandy went home scoreless underscores that.

Offensively, you didn’t feel that there was as much heartburn as we saw against Kent, Mizzou and early against Auburn. In all of those games, a slow start exacerbated things, and Georgia took care of that issue with a 28-0 halftime lead.

Sure, the execution could have been better in the third quarter with two drives ending on field goals, but it’s hard not to think by that time that things had devolved more into working on a few wrinkles rather than trying to pour on points, thanks to the early big lead.

For the first time in a while, Georgia faced an outmatched opponent and the play reflected that.

Should Daijun Edwards get the start?

In a word, Saturday’s run game was about balance. With a big lead, you can forget having 1-2 feature backs carry the load and one go past 100 yards. But what we did see was a concerted effort to show that between Branson Robinson, Daijun Edwards and Kenny McIntosh, all of whom can do different things, it showed opposing defensive staffs have different things to worry about to defend Georgia on the ground.

And when you consider that a four-game span comes after the bye week against multiple teams that can put up big offensive numbers, the best way to sideline those offenses is to control the ball and clock. Georgia will need to do that against teams not just named Tennessee, and the efforts to continue to get the ground game on track are good to see.

Will Stetson Bennett throw fewer than ten passes?

Anything but. Overall, Bennett aired it out a lot, going 24-of-30 for 289 yards. Coming off recent weeks, it was apparent that Bennett quite frankly needed a game where things didn’t look as rugged. Momentum is everything going to an off week before Florida, and anytime you can play well in that setup, you have to be happy about it.

Go Dawgs!