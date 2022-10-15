Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0: ‘Dawgs shake off stupor and floor the ‘Dores

During stretches of 2022 Georgia hasn’t looked entirely like a defending national champion.

Such was not the case today in Athens. Georgia got off to a hot start and then kept pouring it on, sinking Clark Lea’s hapless Commodores 55-0.

It worked for the Red and Black today. I don’t really have to specify what “it” is. Just pick something, it worked. In the passing game Stetson Bennett started by completing a tidy 18 of 20 passes for 211 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first half. He finished a scorching 24 of 30. Whatever shoulder issues had been nagging Bennett against Vandy and Auburn appeared forgotten on this day.

The Mailman delivered to everyone on the block. Darnell Washington had the kind of game we’ve all known he could snagging 4 catches for 78 yards to lead all UGA receivers. Freshman Dillon Bell continued to step up for the injured receivers in front of him on the depth chart, and is looking harder to dislodge from the rotation.

There was even an air of redemption as the ‘Dawgs went to the air, with Dominick Blaylock snagging his first touchdown catch since his freshman 2019 season. And of course Arik Gilbert scoring his first catch and first touchdown of his Bulldog career. That pass came from Carson Beck, who looked about as good in his traditional mop up role as he has all season.

The running game? Also working like a charm. One of the most amazing stats you’ll see from this weekend: Georgia had six ball carriers who averaged over 4.0 yards per carry. In all the ‘Dawgs piled up 192 yards on the ground on 38 attempts, 5.1 yards per attempt. Sure, there were solid days for Daijun Edwards, Branson Robinson, and a healthy looking Kenny McIntosh. But honestly when Cash Jones breaks off a big one and Carson Beck escapes the pocket on you, well, stay down, Vanderbilt defense, it just ain’t your day.

The Georgia Bulldog defense, however worked as well. We knew coming into this one that the Commodores are not an offensive juggernaut. And a shutout wasn’t all that surprising. But 150 yards of total offense allowed by the Classic City Canines on the day just seemed downright disrespectful. There will be stiffer challenges soon. But the D absolutely did its job on this day.

The ‘Dawgs now have a week off before beginning the stretch of games which will determine their season. That starts in Jacksonville in two weeks against a Florida team that’s still learning to put it together under Billy Napier but has undoubtedly had this one circled since the summer. Beat the rush. Hate Florida early. And…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!