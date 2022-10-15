Evening Open Thread: Free Shoes U. and Fling Shoe U. Both In Action

Is there anything better than watching an evening of consequence-free college football after watching your Georgia Bulldogs notch a decisive SEC victory?

There is not, gentle reader. There is not.

And this evening should be a real treat. In addition to the excellent 3:30 games still in progress, you’ll have the chance to watch LSU travel to Florida for the third annual Dan Mullen Memorial Shoe Bowl (7:30, ESPN). #16 Mississippi State travels to #22 Kentucky for the top 25 matchup you did not see coming eight weeks ago (7:30, SEC Network).

And #4 Clemson travels to Tallahassee to take on the hard luck Noles, who could really use an upset win over the Fightin’ Dabos. As always RedCrake has your full schedule for the evening here. Y’all have a great evening and mind your manners.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!