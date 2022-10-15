Third Quarter Open Thread: Slamming the ‘Dores

The Georgia Bulldogs put together a tidily efficient first half of offense, scoring touchdowns on 4 of 5 possessions and converting 5 of 7 third downs to stake themselves to a solid 28-0 lead over Vanderbilt on a sunny Homecoming afternoon in the Classic City.

So far if Todd Monken has called it, it’s likely to have worked. Stetson Bennett, looking to bounce back from a rough couple of weeks throwing the ball, has been surgically precise, hitting 18 of 20 attempts for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The ‘Dawgs defense will hit the field to open the quarter, looking to stymie the visitors and put this one definitively out of reach.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!