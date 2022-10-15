 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Yes, we are your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!!! The 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Filed under:

Third Quarter Open Thread: Slamming the ‘Dores

By macondawg
/ new
Vanderbilt v Georgia Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images

The Georgia Bulldogs put together a tidily efficient first half of offense, scoring touchdowns on 4 of 5 possessions and converting 5 of 7 third downs to stake themselves to a solid 28-0 lead over Vanderbilt on a sunny Homecoming afternoon in the Classic City.

So far if Todd Monken has called it, it’s likely to have worked. Stetson Bennett, looking to bounce back from a rough couple of weeks throwing the ball, has been surgically precise, hitting 18 of 20 attempts for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

The ‘Dawgs defense will hit the field to open the quarter, looking to stymie the visitors and put this one definitively out of reach.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

More From Dawg Sports

Loading comments...