Happy homecoming!

It’s time for your Georgia Bulldogs to take on their (somewhat) hated nemesis the Vanderbilt Commodores. Annually this game causes me an inordinate amount of stress, and that’s without the injuries the Red and Balck are currently dealing with.

Nothing would make me happier than to see Kirby’s Dawgs come out firing and put this one away so that we scan cruise into the bye week and heal up.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!