Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

The Vanderbilt Commodores are coming to town to play your #1 Georgia Bulldogs. Usually, I’d have a whole slew of plans for this morning to get pumped up for the game (at least insomuch as one can get pumped up for playing Vandy). But all of that is going to have to wait this week. Early in the week I developed a bit of a cough... which isn’t unusual for me this time of year. But as the days passed, things got worse, and I had several negative Covid tests, so I finally went to the doctor and it turns out I have pneumonia. So I’ll be laid up doped up and taking it easy today. But that doesn’t mean I can’t still enjoy watching the Dawgs take the Commodores out in glorious fashion.

So let’s get things started.

And now for a few Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

Let’s begin with an updated injury report so we know who’ll be taking the field today.

As we’ve become accustomed to, we have a hype trailer for today’s game... this time narrated by Chris Conley:

It’s always nice to see how our opponents size up a game before it kicks off. SBNation’s Anchor of Gold has their Saturday predictions.

Every season, freshmen across the country have an impact on their team’s season... and this year is no different. Here are some freshmen having an immediate impact, including one familiar name and another we will see this afternoon.

Finally, since every season is recruiting season (just ask Dan Mullen), let’s take a look at 247Sports’ updated team recruiting rankings.

As always, this space will also serve as your early Open Comment Thread for the lead-up to today’s action. Macondawg will be along later with your game and other comment threads throughout the day.

Until later...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!