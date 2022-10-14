 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Yes, we are your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!!! The 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Filed under:

Chapel Bell Curve Vandy Preview: There are things out there scarier than losing to the ‘Dores

By macondawg
/ new
University of Georgia Campus Photo by John Powell/Replay Photos via Getty Images

Georgia’s injury picture is ghoulish, but fret not, as Nathan and Justin are here to put it in perspective. On this eery episode of Chapel Bell Curve the petrifying pair wax poetic about:

* Some meaty meet-up news for podcast listeners.

* Horror movies you haven’t seen (that aren’t the 2006 or 2016 Vanderbilt games).

* The Vanderbilt offense: Not actually that scary.

* Clark Lea: Okay, we don’t fear him, but I guess we have to kind of respect him.

And remember to like, rate, recommend, subscribe, adulate, and patreonize the show wherever you get your podcasts. If you don’t, the ghost of Uga IV will haunt you, albeit adorably.

Until later…

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

More From Dawg Sports

Loading comments...