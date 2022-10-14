Chapel Bell Curve Vandy Preview: There are things out there scarier than losing to the ‘Dores

Georgia’s injury picture is ghoulish, but fret not, as Nathan and Justin are here to put it in perspective. On this eery episode of Chapel Bell Curve the petrifying pair wax poetic about:

* Some meaty meet-up news for podcast listeners.

* Horror movies you haven’t seen (that aren’t the 2006 or 2016 Vanderbilt games).

* The Vanderbilt offense: Not actually that scary.

* Clark Lea: Okay, we don’t fear him, but I guess we have to kind of respect him.

