Cocktail Thursday: Vanderbilt Edition

If your Georgia Bulldogs are currently slogging their way through the SEC schedule and getting a bulk discount on medical supplies, you could probably use a drink. I can help you with that.

The injuries have been sneakily piling up. AD Mitchell and Arian Smith’s ankles. Kenny McIntosh’s thigh. Jalen Carter’s knee. Smael Mondon, Trezman Marshall, Kendall Milton. And now Kirby Smart has grudgingly admitted what many suspected, that Stetson Bennett is dealing with a dinged shoulder.

You’re cruising along, crushing every team in your wake, and suddenly you turn around and your locker room is a MASH unit. And as a result, you’re having to find novel ways to do things that were once routine. Like, for example, moving the ball down the field.

Against Auburn, Georgia struggled to throw the ball in the first half. So, they ran it. Actually, they rediscovered their mojo a bit on the ground, rushing for a season-high 292 yards. I like that Georgia offense. I also liked the one that threw the ball all over the park and scored 40+ points a game. I’m not picky about the color of the pickup truck the Red and Black drive over their opponents. I just care that the truck doesn’t break down.

And in the end analysis, if having a wounded receiving corps and a mildly maimed Mailman has helped unlock a whole new part of the playbook, it could be a blessing in disguise. Options are good.

And in that spirit, this week I’m not telling you what you should drink. I’m asking you what you’re enjoying this weekend when the ‘Dawgs take on the ‘Dores. This week’s cocktail is Reader’s Choice. Feel free to tell us about your recent finds or old favorites in the comments.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!