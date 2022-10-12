We’ve reached that point in the season where there are fewer games each weekend due to teams being on their bye weeks, and yet, simultaneously, all the games you want to watch seem to be on at the same time. You’re left to make some difficult choices... or invest in a multi-screen setup (which I highly recommend). Beyond that, your remote control clicking finger is about to get real sore. It is a nice problem to have, though... too many good games.

So let’s take a look at what your options are...

Your Week 7 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

And now for my viewing suggestions for each time slot:

WEDNESDAY

Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns @ Marshall Thundering Herd, 7:30 p.m. - ESPN2

Sure it’s two mid/low-tier Sun Belt schools, but complaining about a conference matchup on a Wednesday evening seems a bit greedy.

THURSDAY

Baylor Bears @ West Virginia Mountaineers, 7:00 p.m. - FS1

Nothing better on a Thursday night than a game that could get absolutely wild. And this one has wild written all over it. Both teams are averaging over 30 points a game and playing what could only charitably be described as defense. So buckle up!

FRIDAY

Brown Bears @ Princeton Tigers, 7:00 p.m. - ESPNU

Y’all know I love a good Ivy League game on a weeknight. All the more true when one (Princeton) is looking to remain undefeated.

SATURDAY NOON

#10 Penn State Nittany Lions @ #5 Michigan Wolverines, 12:00 p.m. - FOX

I’m going to have a very difficult time choosing whether to root for Coach Cueball or Captain Pleats, but it should be a helluva game. Or, given who they’ve beaten, both teams are highly overrated and we end up with an absolute disaster of a game. Either way, we’ll know if one, both, or neither of these teams are for real by mid-afternoon.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

Vanderbilt Commodores @ #1 Georgia Bulldogs, 3:30 p.m - SECNetwork

#3 Alabama Crimson Tide @ #6 Tennessee Volunteers, 3:30 p.m. - CBS

#8 Oklahoma State Cowboys @ #13 TCU Horned Frogs, 3:30 p.m. - ABC

#15 NC State Wolfpack @ #18 Syracuse Orange, 3:30 p.m. - ACCNetwork

At the very least, you’re gonna need to have a phone or tablet out for this slot, right?

SATURDAY EVENING

#7 USC Trojans @ #20 Utah Utes, 7:30 p.m. - FOX

The Trojans look to solidify their position in the PAC-12 while Oregon sits back on the Bye and waits to see what the road ahead will look like.

SATURDAY LATE

Air Force Falcons @ UNLV Rebels, 10:30 p.m. - CBSSN

In the absence of a Pac-12 After Dark matchup, at least we can turn to some quality service academy action.

That’s all for now, folks. Enjoy the rest of your week and prepare yourself for another great weekend of college football.

Until later.

GOOOO DAWGS!!!