Yes, we are your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!!! The 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Around the SEC is Day-To-Day

By HNdawg
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Alabama Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

As the Dawgs prep for Vanderbilt, let’s check-in with the other members of the conference.

Here’s what’s happening around the SEC:

  • Alabama is hopeful quarterback Bryce Young will be ready to play against Tennessee after sitting out last week due to a sprained shoulder. Needless to say, the Tide likely need Young to win in Knoxville against a good Vols team.
  • Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has returned to practice, though his status for this weekend’s game against Mississippi State is still uncertain.
  • With Matt Rhule being fired by the Carolina Panthers, the rumors are heating up about his next destination. One intriguing one being talked about: Auburn.
  • In recruiting news, Missouri has landed a commitment from DB Phillip Roche.

Beat Vandy. Go Dawgs!

