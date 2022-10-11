Around the SEC is Day-To-Day

As the Dawgs prep for Vanderbilt, let’s check-in with the other members of the conference.
Here’s what’s happening around the SEC:
- Alabama is hopeful quarterback Bryce Young will be ready to play against Tennessee after sitting out last week due to a sprained shoulder. Needless to say, the Tide likely need Young to win in Knoxville against a good Vols team.
- Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has returned to practice, though his status for this weekend’s game against Mississippi State is still uncertain.
- With Matt Rhule being fired by the Carolina Panthers, the rumors are heating up about his next destination. One intriguing one being talked about: Auburn.
- In recruiting news, Missouri has landed a commitment from DB Phillip Roche.
Beat Vandy. Go Dawgs!
