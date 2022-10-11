Around the SEC is Day-To-Day

As the Dawgs prep for Vanderbilt, let’s check-in with the other members of the conference.

Here’s what’s happening around the SEC:

Alabama is hopeful quarterback Bryce Young will be ready to play against Tennessee after sitting out last week due to a sprained shoulder. Needless to say, the Tide likely need Young to win in Knoxville against a good Vols team.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis has returned to practice, though his status for this weekend’s game against Mississippi State is still uncertain.

With Matt Rhule being fired by the Carolina Panthers, the rumors are heating up about his next destination. One intriguing one being talked about: Auburn.

In recruiting news, Missouri has landed a commitment from DB Phillip Roche.

Beat Vandy. Go Dawgs!