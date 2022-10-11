NFL Dawgs Update

In another week in the NFL, lots of former Dawgs continued to make their mark.

Here are some of the highlights...

Following a 20-17 win against Arizona in which Jordan Davis had three tackles, the Eagles are the lone undefeated team in the NFL. The Cardinals got three catches for 20 yards from AJ Green and two tackles from Jonathan Ledbetter.

Across the pond in London, Tae Crowder’s three tackles, one for a loss as well as Andrew Thomas being in for every offensive snap helped the Giants beat the Packers 27-22. Green Bay got six tackles from Eric Stokes with Quay Walker’s eight leading the way.

Two former Dawgs shined in the matchup between the Steelers and Bills. James Cook got his first NFL touchdown in a 38-3 Bills win with George Pickens being the lone bright spot for Pittsburgh, having six catches for 83 yards.

Ben Jones logged every offensive snap in the Titans 21-17 win against the Commanders.

Jamaree Salyer’s play on the offensive line helped the Chargers rack up 465 yards in a 30-28 win against Cleveland, who lost despite 134 yards and two touchdowns from Nick Chubb, the NFL’s leading rusher.

Why do we not talk about @NickChubb more??? Young man is a STUD!!! #BestRBInNFL???? — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 9, 2022

David Andrews and Isaiah Wynn played every offensive snap in the Patriots 29-0 win over the Lions.

Lorenzo Carter’s three tackles helped pace the Falcons in a 21-15 loss to Tampa, who benefitted from a 49.3 punting average from Jake Camarda.

Roquan Smith, the NFL’s leading tackler, added to that total eight for the Bears in a 29-22 loss to the Vikings.

Nick Moore snapped on four field goals, including the game-winner, in the Ravens 19-17 victory against the Bengals.

Mecole Hardman had four catches for 73 yards and Malik Herring registered a tackle in the Cheifs 30-29 win against the Raiders.

In a low-scoring 13-6 loss to the Texans, the Jaguars got six tackles from Tyson Campbell and five from Travon Walker.

In a 22-10 loss to the Cowboys, Matthew Stafford passed for 308 yards for the Rams, who also got four tackles from Leonard Floyd and three from Derion Kendrick.

Go NFL Dawgs!