First Quarter Open Thread: Let Me Take You Down To CoMo.

It’s almost game time on a pleasant Midwestern, err, southern Saturday night in beautiful Columbia. And this time, I mean the Columbia that is actually quite pleasant.

The Tigers lost a heartbreaker last week against Auburn. They’re motivated to show they can hang with the SEC’s big boys. Georgia won by double digits last week, but you wouldn’t know it from the worried faces around Bulldog Nation. The Red and Black are motivated to prove they haven’t lost a step.

Motivation gets you to kickoff. Preparation gets you to victory. Let’s see if the ‘Dawgs are prepared to skin these Tigers.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!