Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s a beautiful autumn morning here just outside Athens, Georgia. As usual, I’ve got a full menu planned for the family, but (for the first time this season) the meeting between your #1 Georgia Bulldogs and the Missouri Tigers being a night game allows me the privilege of cooking all day and doubling up my efforts. The early round will feature barbecued smoked sausages, baked beans, and smoked apples with brown sugar, raisins, and walnuts. The evening plans will, of course, be rib-based (in this case a combination of St. Louis ribs, baby back ribs, and beef short ribs). The change in the weather and some of these familiar smells and flavors make me a bit nostalgic for Saturday mornings of days past and that got me to thinking. I have so many wonderful memories of Georgia football Saturdays with my wife, kids, and other family members and friends (some of whom are now gone). But I also have memories from my college years, which were often a little less football-focused and a little more self-involved.

That brings me to this morning’s song selection, in which I will feature one of Missouri’s finest. Now, I’ll grant you that they hail from Kansas City and not Columbia, but I’ll ask that you indulge this musical journey to a very early Saturday morning 22 years back... during my Freshman year at UGA. Imagine, if you will, a very self-serious almost 18-year-old. It’s 2 a.m. and he’s returned from another night downtown trying to wash away the first real heartbreak of his life. He’s sitting bleary-eyed on the steps outside O-House leading to the back parking lot, chain smoking menthol cigarettes. As he relives the experience again and again in excruciating detail, he pulls out his Sony Discman and presses play, then repeat…

Considering the copious amount of beverages consumed, its frankly impressive that the memory remains so vivid. Thanks Missouri. And thanks to New Mexico State, who Jim Donnan’s final Georgia squad walloped that day... although I saw more of the Sanford Stadium bathrooms than I did the game.

Alright, enough of that. Let’s suck it up and talk some Dawgs.

Here are your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

It’s always nice to know what the opposing fan base is thinking. Well, you’re in luck because the folks over at Rock M Nation have thoughts on the Dawgs in general, today’s game, and more.

We now have a hype video for today’s game. I have to say, I was really enjoying the current players narrating these. But if they had to change it up, going with a former player, and Jarvis Jones in particular, is a pretty solid direction.

AL.com has some numbers to watch in today’s Georgia game and in others across the SEC. This one stuck out to me:

Since Georgia defeated Clemson 10-3 to kick off the 2021 season, the Bulldogs haven’t scored fewer than 24 points in any game.

That seems like a pretty good recipe for success... particularly if you’re fielding at least a semi-competent defense, which we can agree is a pretty low bar as far as Georgia is concerned.

ESPN has updated their Heisman Top 5 and one Mr. Brock Bowers has now entered the list. What’s more, he garnered a first place vote from some brave and brilliant voter.

It’s never too early to start talking about basketball. Just ask any Auburn fan. And since Dawg Sports is known far and wide as the Georgia blogosphere’s premier source for roundball info, I feel compelled to let you know that Coach Mike White has landed a Top-100 recruit!

Finally, in critical hunt seat equitation on the flat news, your #5 Georgia equestrian team successfully downed #8 Baylor.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!