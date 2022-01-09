SEC Stat Cat Breaks Down Bama’s Most Explosive Pass Play

Clark Brooks, aka SEC Stat Cat, joins Dawg Sports Live to look at the “Trail Concept” which Georgia had no answers in the SEC Championship Game. The pass play was the most lethal concept run by Alabama this season. Brooks previewed the rematch on SECStatCat.com and noted this:

Schematically, Trail patterns have kicked ass for the Tide in these spots. Including all downs, no pass concept has been responsible for more than its 312 yards. And, 89% of its output and 74% of its targets have occurred on 3rd downs. The two designs that have seen the most love have been “Arches” (drag, corner, angle) and “Dangle” (drag, dig, angle). Adding to the difficulty of curbing the three-man combos, the Tide have commonly called these from bunch formations

Here is the Bonus Episode of Dawg Sports Live where Clark and Josh look at these plays and go through the mechanics of its “lethality”

Georgia did not face this concept a lot in SEC Play outside of Round 1 with Alabama. Just 4 attempts with a 25% success rate. That one successful play came late in the Kentucky game. Brini had a pass break up in the Auburn game that was memorable for sure. Georgia got pressures on the attempts in the South Carolina game.

That is noteworthy as Brooks noted in the episode that this play does take a little bit of time to develop which make getting to the QB even more critical. According to Brooks, Alabama has a 51% pressure rate allowed on 3rd down this season.

Only twice in the charted plays on SECStatCat.com was this concept run by Alabama on anything but 3rd or 4th down. Watch and see what adjustments Lanning and Smart have on this play in Monday’s game.