Saturday Dawg Bites Knows Nothing Can Hurt You Unless You Want It To...

We’re only two days away from the day that you’ve all approached with either enthusiastic anticipation or soul-crippling dread. It’s two more sleeps until the National Championship rematch between your Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide. At this point, this contest has been broken down and predicted ad nauseam and I doubt that’s going to change between now and kickoff. I’m not here to tell you how to feel leading up to the game. You do you. Feel your feelings. But I’d be remiss if I didn’t take this opportunity to say one final time that the psyche of the fanbase has a negligible impact on the performance of the players actually playing the game (provided folks still show up in Indianapolis and cheer, which I am reasonably confident they will). We can’t will the team to a victory and any doom and gloom forecasts aren’t coming to pass simply because they are made. Saying something over and over doesn’t make it so, regardless of whether that something is positive or negative. Additionally, I find it valuable to remind myself that weird things happen in college football all the time and the oblong ball bounces funny. So enjoy the rarified air in which we find ourselves... or don’t. It’s entirely up to you. With that said, it’s also worth remembering what Pylon told us: nothing can hurt you unless you want it to...

And now for your Saturday Dawg Bites:

As you may or may not know, I generally try to live my life by the highly simplified interpretation of Napoleon’s battle plan laid out by Casey McCall on Sports Night: “First we show up, then we see what happens.” Well, the Bulldogs have taken care of the first part of that plan and are now on the ground in Indianapolis. It should be noted that while the plan didn’t work out great for Napoleon (or Casey for that matter), I find it to be an altogether pleasant way to make my way through this mortal plane.

We’ll have a comprehensive list of how you can watch and listen to the game on Monday morning, but if you just can’t wait to find out where the game will be carried and who you can hear bloviate in an attempt to fill every last precious second of air time, here you go. I, for one, simply can’t wait to listen to Jimbo Fisher pitch in with analysis on ESPN2 (which I have to imagine will consist of him discussing how he beat Bama for at least 90% of the game).

Oh, good. Steve Spurrier has decided to take a break from spreading tanning oil across the fine leather upholstery that is his epidermis and crushing Coors cans on his head to make a prediction. Remember all that stuff I said about no preordination and the power of weird things happening? Throw it all out. This is a curse from which no team could hope to recover.

Ok. Everything is going to be alright. Just breathe. Allow reason to prevail. We’re okay. Except, no. Not at all. Contrary to all possible expectation, things just got even worse. Sweet Lord, what have we done to deserve this endless agony?

Alright, let’s have a look at what little good news seems to have come out over the last 24 hours: It’s perhaps the best injury report we’ve seen all season.

Now that I feel a little better, I’ll finish up with something that will always bring a smile to any Dawg fan’s face... Uga Stories!

That’s all for now. Until later...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!