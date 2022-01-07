Friday Dawg Bites is Practicing Non-Attachment

Well, it’s nearly time…

I’ve written here before about UGA, Bama, and what witnessing some of the past battles between the two has done to me. The 2012 SEC Championship Game sent me into one of the most self-destructive weeks of my life. The 2017 National Championship sucked, but I handled it much better. After 14 years of this, I think the universe is trying to teach us all a lesson about the principle of non-attachment.

As he often does, Macondawg summed up many of the thoughts I was hoping to write at some point this week in a much more lucid manner than I ever would have been able to. If you haven’t yet then you simply must read his primer on this game. It asks in the bluntest possible way- “What’re you people doing to yourselves?”

I don’t know the answer to that, but I do know I’m going to Indianapolis and I’m going to enjoy myself. If Georgia wins that’ll be great too, but I refuse to attach my happiness to that outcome.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way. it feels pertinent to mention that there’s at least one group of people who doesn’t believe Georgia has a mental block when it comes to Alabama. Wouldn’t you know it, that group is Alabama!

For those of you who want to believe in UGA’s chances to win on Monday night, UGA Wire has a list of five reasons why the Dawgs will pull this one out.

One thing to keep an eye on this week is the health of some key players for the Crimson Tide. UGA wasn’t able to sack Bryce Young in the first matchup between these two, and logic would say that Georgia will have to do a better job of making Young uncomfortable in order to pull out a win. For the Dawgs to do so they’ll have to get into the Bama backfield more.

Emil Ekiyor (shoulder) and right tackle Chris Owens (ankle) both left the Cotton Bowl with injuries. Right now, they’re both listed as questionable.

Until then… GO DAWGS!