NFL Dawgs are Super Bowl-Bound Again

As a Georgia fan, the Super Bowl once again means this - that at least one former Bulldog player will have a chance to compete on pro football’s biggest stage and have a chance to hoist a Lombardi trophy. The Bulldogs have now had a player on a Super Bowl roster for 21 years in a row.

One on side of the coin will be Trey Hill, who is on the Bengals offensive line and on the 53-man roster, Elijah Holyfield and Lamont Gaillard are also on the team’s practice squad.

The bigger story, of course, comes with the Rams.

In proof that we’re still in the golden era of Georgia football, Matthew Stafford, perhaps the most talented signal-caller to ever suit up for the Bulldogs, is headed to the Super Bowl, taking full advantage of being freed from the Detroit Lions.

It’s hard not to be happy not just for Stafford, but his family as well given all that his wife, Kelly has dealt with.

In 2019, Kelly Stafford needed 12-hour brain surgery and had to relearn how to walk. Makes this embrace with husband Matt Stafford even more beautiful. https://t.co/5HhXTHfrr5



( @diannaESPN) pic.twitter.com/mvEQPZlSoJ — espnW (@espnW) January 31, 2022

Over the next two weeks, Stafford will be one of the biggest stories, and it does not hurt one bit that he just so happens to be a former Bulldog.

Sony Michel remained unbeaten in postseason games in Southern California for the Rams. Just in case you forgot the first of those...

Sony is trending, it’s about PlayStation. Here Sony Michel in double overtime of the Rose Bowl pic.twitter.com/MSttmhXXP4 — Rusty Shackelford (@juggalothoughts) June 1, 2020

In addition, Rams linebacker Leonard Floyd will also be playing for the Super Bowl for the Rams, who also have a pair for former Dawgs on the coaching staff - offensive line assistant Nick Jones and assistant head coach / running backs coach Thomas Brown.

Go NFL Dawgs!