One week ‘til gameday: How you feelin’?

Consider this an open thread for Monday morning.

We made it to the big game, with a strong performance overwhelming a very good Michigan team. But Bama made it too, and there’s our boogey man staring us right in the face one more again.

So Dawgsports faithful, how are you feeling this morning? Got your confidence back? Are you still certain Saban lives rent free in Kirby’s head and will find a way once again? Scared of Bryce Young, or Stetson Bennett struggling? Do you expect their OL to play as well as last time? What changes will Kirby and his cohorts have made to better get after Young and protect the ball? What will Saban do differently to those expected changes?

Take the poll, and expand on your feelings below (song may include some NSFW words).