Who Should the Dawgs Start at QB in 2022? The Answer Might Surprise You!

W H O.

C A R E S.

Georgia won a NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP.

WE WON A NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP.

WE ARE GOING TO GO 9-3 NEXT YEAR AND BEAT THE HELL OUT OF PURDUE IN THE OUTBACK BOWL WHILE I HOUSE A CASE OF FOSTERS AND A WHOLE BLOOMIN ONION AND IT IS GOING TO BE THE GREATEST DAY OF ALL OF OUR LIVES.

I DONT EVEN KNOW WHO WE PLAY NEXT YEAR. AND I’M NOT GONNA LOOK IT UP. BECAUSE I DO NOT CARE.

STOP BEING A DERANGED BUNCH OF DODOS AND GO MAKE FUN OF AN ALABAMA FAN. OR REMIND FLORIDA OF ALL THE THINGS THAT HAVE HAPPENED SINCE 2008. OR TELL A TENNESSEE FA—AHAHAHAHAH I CAN’T EVEN GET THROUGH IT.

THERE IS ONLY ONE ANSWER TO WHO UGA SHOULD START IN ITS SEASON AS DEFENDING NATIONAL CHAMPIONS AND IT IS...

WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO

CAAAAARRRRRRRRREEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSS

xoxo

js