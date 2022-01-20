Who Is Playing On The 2022 UGA Tour

With football over for our Beloved National Champion Georgia Bulldogs, the Men’s Basketball team doing Tom Crean things, and the Georgia Gym Dogs on hiatus for 2 weeks due to COVID-19 issues within the program, let’s take this time for a little deeper dive on the former Athenians making millions chasing little white balls. And since Mr. Sanchez is breaking down rosters, I thought it’s about time to do the same for the gentlemen’s game.

Greyson Sigg. 162nd in Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and 103 in Fed Ex Cup points (FEC is season long points list that decides who makes the Fed Ex Cup Playoffs and a chance at $15 million). This is his first official season on Tour, but he’s made 5 of 8 cuts including a T22 in Bermuda. Career earnings of $388k.

Sepp Straka. 213 OWGR/162 FEC (I’ll list world ranking first, then Fed Ex ranking going forward). In his 3rd season on Tour, he’s already made over $1.1 million. He’s a native of Austria but moved to Valdosta in high school and adopted the Braves and Bulldogs early. Straka competed in golf in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics representing his motherland. His PGA Tour online profile states “Travels to tournaments with Diet Coke if he knows the event provides Pepsi products.” He definitely acclimated correctly.

Keith Mitchell. 80/23. 1 career win and $7.7 million in earnings. He’s made 5 of 7 cuts so far this wrap-around season, including a season best T33 in Mayakoba (MX) and a T42 last week. Making the cut really helps with points, as you can see from his 23rd place ranking. But after taking the fall off, the big boys are now coming out and it will be harder to stay this high without some top 10 finishes.

Brian Harman. 62/186. He has 2 wins on Tour and $20.5 million earned. He’s made the weekend in 4 of 6 tries so far, but nothing to shout about considering his 186th FEC placing.

Hudson Swafford. 166/123. Also with 2 career wins and over $8 million in prize money. He’s made 5 of 8 cuts this season, but no top 25s.

Brendon Todd. 137/93. He’s won 3 times on Tour and has $11.7 million for his trouble. With 4 of 6 cuts made, he’s in okay shape but his season best is a T11 at Mayakoba last fall.

Russell Henley. 40/12. Henley won in his first start on the PGA Tour as a member, and added 2 more along the way, totaling over $19 million in earnings. He’s perfect on the season with 6 of 6 cuts made (make the cut and you get FedEx Cup points - miss it and you don’t). His solo 2nd place last week at the Sony was a big bump in points and rankings (the ending Sunday night was painful).

Chris Kirk. 101/91. 4 career wins equals $19.8 million in oversized checks. He’s made 5 of 6 cuts since the season began including a T14 at the CJ Cup last fall.

Harris English. 16/175 shows the results of his win last season (and return to form) but that he’s only played 5 times this season and made 3 cuts. He did win points for the victorious US Ryder Cup team last fall, and he’s made $22 million playing golf, so you don’t have to feel too bad for him.

Kevin Kisner. 36/36. The most vocal of his Georgia Bulldog-dom, the Aiken native and resident bleeds Red and Black, even through his 4 Tour wins and his $25.6 million in earnings. He’s also made 3 of 5 cuts, but those include a T8 at the Tournament of Champions (Maui) and T3 at the Sony Open (Oahu). This self-described redneck does alright in the South Pacific.

And Bubba Watson. At 91st in the world, which is probably his lowest ranking in the last decade, he has zero FEC points because he hasn’t actually competed in the current season. He happens to own two Green Jackets, 10 more Tour wins, and a whopping $47.4 million in career earnings. He wrote and published a book last fall so he has been keeping busy. But like I’ve said here before, I’m not sure where golf lies on his priority list.

Looking ahead, the tournament this weekend is the Bob Hope Desert Classic The American Express, held in the Palm Springs, California area. They use 3 courses, have a pro-am format for 3 days, it’s a birdie-fest, and lots of other details that are too many to type.

But we’ve got plenty to root for. Todd, Harman, Kirk, Sigg, Swafford, Henley, and Straka are all set to tee it up. Not quite like the 10 Bulldogs who played last week on Oahu, and the 10 Bulldogs who all happened to make the cut. Speaking of which, here’s how they finished at Waikiki:

Russell Henley - 2nd (led after 36 and 54 holes, and lipped out a putt to win on the 72nd hole. Very pre-2021 Georgia Bulldog-esque).

Kevin Kisner - T3 (tied for 3rd)

Keith Mitchell - T7

Chris Kirk - T27

Sepp Straka - T42

Greyson Sigg - T42

Hudson Swafford - T48

Brian Harman - T48

Harris English - T55

Because of the NFL playoffs, golf will remain on Golf Channel instead of the major networks. It will be broadcast between 3-7 pm EST Thursday through Sunday. So now you’re up to speed, and at least having something to distract you until National Signing Day #2 and having to fret over the transfer portal. And as always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!