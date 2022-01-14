Officially Licensed National Title Merch From BreakingT’s Now Available!

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

I have only just begun to buy national championship merchandise, and I know many of you are right there with me. I might wear a national championship tee shirt every day of August 2022 without ever having to repeat.

And so I am glad that our good friends at BreakingT’s have now released Georgia Bulldog national championship merchandise officially licensed by the University of Georgia. And friends, it’s good.

For those who like their national champs smothered, covered and chunked.

For those who are glad to see the cover knocked off the program.

For those who wear black even when they’re not going to a %#€! funeral.

Also you can get 30% off orders of $125.00 or more with code BT30. So be sure to add some of their fine clothing to your burgeoning national championship apparel collection.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!