‘Dawgs on Tour: Revenge Tour Edition!

Don’t worry folks, I’m not going to pull you away from our celebration of a football national championship just to talk golf. In fact, there is some fun National Championship football-related content in this article. And in case you don’t know, I started writing for Dawg Sports due to the success of former UGA golfers on the PGA Tour. So if you’re new here, this will be a fairly regular feature through the FedEx Cup playoffs in late August. And if you’re the regular reader, Mom I swear I will call you later to help you reset your WiFi router.

Tournament: Sony Open, January 13-16, 2022

Course: Waialae Country Club, par 70, 7,044 yards. Honolulu, Hawaii

Purse: $7,500,000 overall, and $1,300,000 to the winner

Defending Champ: Kevin Na. The “walk in the putt” guy shot a tournament low 61 Saturday to get into the final group, and was 4 under his last 6 holes to take the title. The guy who tied for 2nd place had even more drama, and happens to be a former Georgia Bulldog.

Fun Fact: We are the 2021 National Champions of college football. That’s always fun to say.

TV Times: Thursday-Saturday, 7 p.m.-10:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel). Sunday, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (Golf Channel). And now with the recent deal between ESPN and the PGA Tour, you can see tons of extra coverage on “PGA Tour Live” offered via ESPN+.

‘Dawgs in the Field: 10. Harris English, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, Chris Kirk, Keith Mitchell, Greyson Sigg, Sepp Straka, Hudson Swafford, Brendon Todd.

And almost every one of those guys got together to watch the Georgia Bulldogs become the 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs.

Pictured above from left to right: Russell Henley, Greyson Sigg (I think?!?), Brendon Todd (maybe?!?), Sepp Straka, Hudson Swafford, Keith Mitchell, Brian Harman, Kevin Kisner, Harris English. The ultimate country club watch party. And in Hawaii. Since they are all in the field this week, I’m sure they all flew down early to watch the game together and this picture is obviously just after the clocks hit zero. Chris Kirk is not in the picture but possibly stayed home since he lives just outside Athens and wanted to celebrate near his homies. And Bubba Watson was not in the picture either, though he is not in the field this week so it makes sense that he wasn’t in the area.

And there’s something else coming as a result of the ‘Dawgs victory over Alabama. Back in 2018, when these two faced off for the national championship, a little bet was wagered between Justin Thomas and Kevin Kisner. Thomas is an Alabama alum and is actually in Nick Saban’s cellphone contacts. Kiz is a lifelong ‘Dawg who grew up in a Bulldog shadow and played in Athens for 4 years. So they bet that the loser would have to wear a jersey of the victor during the Sony Open national TV broadcast - specifically on the 17th hole. The Tide won, and Kisner paid the price.

So it was only fitting that Kiz reached out via twitter to Justin Thomas to double-down on a Georgia victory and try to return the favor. .

Since Twitter and Chorus/Vox Media are giving me technical fits and I can’t seem to embed the tweets, the picture below (and on the cover of the article) is what Kisner tweeted out directly to Thomas after the game was final.

How exactly the guys get together to do this, I’m not sure. Thomas is not in the field this week, but I’m sure they will meet up over the next month or so. And believe me, I’m here for it.

If you’d like some deep-dive analysis, or a course preview, or even projections for the weekend, I’m sure Google will help. I’m just gonna sit here and keep watching all the videos from Georgia Football on a continuous loop for the foreseeable future. So enjoy the golf on prime time TV, and as always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!