Yes, we are your NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GEORGIA BULLDOGS!!!! The 2021 National Champion Georgia Bulldogs!!!

Kirby Presser: Defensive Adjustments, Motivation, And Vince Dooley, Certified Omen Of Good Luck

By macondawg
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Georgia vs Alabama Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Top ‘Dawg met the national media after Georgia’s national title winning performance, and he was in a contemplative mood, with some heartfelt thoughts about Stetson Bennett, Bulldog fans, and even UGA greats Loran Smith and Vince Dooley.

Kirby also had some interesting comments on the defensive adjustments that made a difference, and he was joined by Stetson Bennett and Lewis Cine who had some insights on what was going through their heads with the game on the line.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

