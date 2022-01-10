Third Quarter Open Thread

The Bulldogs will get the ball coming out of the locker room trailing 9-6 in Indianapolis.

As Kirby Smart told Holly Rowe headed into the halftime locker room Georgia has to play cleaner football. The Bulldogs 7 penalties for 49 yards erased a solid Kenny McIntosh kickoff return and left the Dawgs’ offense starting behind the chains more often than not.

Min the one hand that’s a major reason Georgia finds itself trailing in this one. On the other it’s the kind of thing that’s fixable, and the deficit is only three points. Plus with leading Tide receiver Jamison Williams not coming back it feels like Georgia may have the (relatively more explosive offense). Winston Churchill once declared that there is no more exhilarating feeling than to be shot at and missed. It felt a little like in that first half Alabama took a good shot at the Red and Black but never really landed the killer blow.

This one will be decided by whether the Bulldogs can adjust, avoid mistakes, and put some points on the board. We’ve got one more half of college football, for all the marbles, and the ‘Dawgs still have a shot to exorcise four decades of demons.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!