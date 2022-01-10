Filed under: College Football Second Quarter Open Thread New, 224 comments By macondawg@MaconDawg Jan 10, 2022, 8:59pm EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Second Quarter Open Thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Joshua Bickel-USA TODAY Sports Alright, alright. All we gotta do is play a second quarter like Alabama did in the SEC Championship Game and we’re right back in this sucker. Go ‘Dawgs!!! More From Dawg Sports Fourth Quarter Open Thread Third Quarter Open Thread First Quarter Open Thread Letterman Roundtable: Former ‘Dawgs Talk Title Game What They’re Saying: Roundup of Predictions Gameday Morning Dawg Bites Will Be The One To Knock It Down Loading comments...
Loading comments...