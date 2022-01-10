First Quarter Open Thread

We’re mere moments away from the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide kicking off the CDP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Field in Indianapolis.

Are you a little nervous? Of course you are. That’s okay.

I can’t guarantee Georgia will win this one. I can guarantee that if we don’t get pressure on Bryce Young and actually get him on the ground we won’t. If Young hits the turf three times, the Red and Black have a great chance. If it’s four times or more, I really like our odds. Let’s do this.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!