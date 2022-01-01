The Winning Smart Victory Post #65: The OJ edition

Welcome to 2022! With the exception of UGA football (minus the SECCG), 2021 has my permission to never be spoken of again.

Last night, UGA put on a DOMINANT performance against the Michigan Woverines in the Orange Bowl. Others have already named your MVDs, so I won’t rehash that here, but despite my anxiety (that lasted from 7PM until well after the clocked struck 0:00), the Dawgs struck early and often, and looked like the dominant team that we all loved to watch from September to November.

It is our intention to celebrate Georgia Bulldog Football Wins whenever and wherever they occur. The ugliness or beauty of any particular win is irrelevant for the purposes of the Winning Smart Victory Post. It is therefore my deepest honor and privilege to bring to you this week’s edition of: The Winning Smart Victory Post.

Coach Kirby Smart coached his 80th game tonight for the Red & Black. He currently boasts a 65-15 record and a 0.8125 winning percentage, having carded his sixty-fifth win overall over the University of Michigan Wolverines.

At the identical juncture in their careers:

Vince Dooley’s 80th game as head coach resulted in a Georgia Bulldogs win over Ole Miss in the fifth game of the 1971 season, giving Coach Dooley a record of 54-22-4 and 0.7000 percentage.

Coach Mark Richt was 62-18 (0.7750) after a loss to South Carolina.

Eighty games into his head coaching career Kirby Smart is three games ahead of Coach Mark Richt and ahead of Coach Vince Dooley by 11 games. As of now, he is holding his own versus the two winningest coaches in Georgia Football History.

As always . . .

Go ‘Dawgs !!!!