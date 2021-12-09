Recruiting Gallery: ‘Dawgs Hit The Road To Finish 2022 Class

We’re less than a week away from college football’s December 15th Early Signing Day, which has supplanted the traditional February date as the de facto date on which the top high school football players in America make their college decisions.

That means that Bulldog coaches are on the road this week, making their final sales pitches to uncommitted recruits and shoring up relationships with current commits. Think Santa logs a lot of air miles every December? The jolly old elf’s got nothing on Santa Kirby and his crew. A sampling of recruits they’ve been to see this week:

Tight end commit Oscar Delp of West Forsyth High (who has a pretty nice television):

Such a pleasure to have the two best college coaches for a visit in our home! Go Dawgs!❤️ @coach_thartley @KirbySmartUGA @DelpOscar pic.twitter.com/wHQ3rThGxe — Mary Delp (@MaryDelp12) December 8, 2021

Committed edge rusher Carlton Madden of Cedar Grove, who got a visit from DC Dan Lanning:

Calhoun wide receiver commit Cole Speer, who spent some time with Coach Smart, Coach Hankton, and Coach Monken:

Offensive lineman Jacob Hood, who somehow makes Matt Luke look small, got a visit from his future position coach.

Four star defensive back Commit Marquise Groves-Killebrew got some quality time with the Head ‘Dawg:

Coach Smart also swung through Jefferson to see five star linebacker Commit Malaki Starks.

Great home visit with the man himself @KirbySmartUGA pic.twitter.com/bSxHAkuJg0 — malaki starks (@StarksMalaki) December 9, 2021

The Bulldogs sent a full complement of coaches to see five star defensive line commit Mykel Williams of Columbus, who also recently hosted new USC coach Lincoln Riley.

And notably, uncommitted five star Alabama linebacker Shemar James got a visit from Smart, Lanning and Coach Schumann.

And Coach Lanning and Coach Scott also made a point of seeing uncommitted defensive tackle Christen Miller of Cedar Grove.

Coach Scott also made time this week for a trip to New Orleans to visit recent defensive tackle commit Shone Washington.

Interestingly Coach Hankton also made it down to Ft. Lauderdale to see wide receiver Camden Brown out of powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas. Brown received a UGA offer last week following a breakout senior season in which his stock has risen precipitously.

If you want to have some fun, try putting together a map of each of these visits and figuring out how the Bulldog coaches managed to drop in across multiple states without climbing down any chimneys. When you’re putting the finishing touches on quite possibly the top recruiting class in America, it truly is the most wonderful time of the year.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!