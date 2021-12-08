Around the SEC is Not Entering the Portal

Happy Bowl Season! 13 SEC teams have made a bowl game in 2021, setting a new record. Sorry, Vanderbilt, you’re not invited to this party.

While we get healthy and prep for the last (or second to last) game of the season for each team, let’s see who is making headlines around the league.

LSU quarterback Max Johnson has entered the transfer portal, making him the second LSU quarterback to enter the portal along with Myles Brennan. Things are looking mighty different in Baton Rouge already.

Speaking of LSU, Brian Kelly has hired McNeese State head coach Frank Wilson as his associate head coach. Wilson returns to LSU where he was on the staff from 2010-2015.

OIe Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby has accepted the same position at Oklahoma. The Brent Venables-Jeff Lebby tandem in Norman seems like a great snag for the Sooners.

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie is out with what is described as a “significant ACL injury”. This is a major blow to the Crimson Tide offense ahead of their semi-final matchup against Cincinnati, and we with Metchie a speedy recovery.

Four-star 2022 quarterback Nick Evers has decommitted from Florida, leaving the Gators without a quarterback in their 2022 class. Things, as always, are just fine in Gainesville.

Auburn’s COVID policy was changed at the eleventh hour before going into effect, meaning coach Bryan Harsin is still the head coach, as his vaccination status is uncertain.

GO DAWGS!!!