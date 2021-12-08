Wednesday ‘Dawg Bites Heeds the Crew

Welcome to Wednesday, Bulldog Fans! If you’ve made it this far after Saturday afternoon, then good on ya.

There’s little more to be said. Alabama beat the University of Georgia in Mercedes Benz Stadium in December. Again. The reasons remain inconclusive. Was it a defense that looked lost in coverage against once twice thrice frice in a generation receiving talent? Was it that same defense that did not achieve its usual lofty goals of havoc, QB pressures, and sacks? Was it ill-timed turnovers or lack of creating them? Was it not having the first pick of the NFL draft under center? Was it the inevitability of Thanos, as he now gazes upon a grateful universe?

Whatever you think it is, and many of you have voiced your thoughts, we must go onward and upward. I myself have found inspiration and have adopted a new mantra for the rest of the college football post-season. Take it away, lads:

Now onto news and notes of the Georgia Bulldog variety.

The Georgia Bulldogs Men’s Basketball team are officially on a winning streak, having captured their 2nd victory in a row. This time over Jacksonville University by a score of 69-58. As macondawg said “and they can’t take that away from us. Actually, having lived through the Harrick years, it occurs to me that may not be accurate.” You can blame Mr. Sanchez for getting your hopes up.

Nakobe Dean done been having himself a week. First he was selected as the Butkus Award winner for 2021 as the nation’s best collegiate linebacker. Current Chicago Bear star Roquan Smith was UGA’s only other Butkus winner (2017). It’s been said before, but it does start to make one think of LBU.

Then yesterday, Dean was selected as Captain of the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his community service work.

Adding to that, Nakobe Dean was one of 5 First Team All-SEC selections, joining Jordan Davis, and Devote Wyatt from the Bulldog defense, Jake Camarda as the best punter in the conference, and Brock Bowers as the lone Georgia offensive player. Second team All-SEC selections include Lewis Cine, Derion Kendrick, Jalen Carter, Justin Shaffer, and Jamaree Salyer. Congrats to all.

As of this moment, the crazy coaching carousel has yet to make a stop in Athens. But there is a former Georgia Bulldog coach making a change. Bryan McClendon, having proved his chops leading Georgia to a victory over Penn State in the TaxSlayer Bowl, is now the interim head coach at Oregon. This is due to the absolutely righteous and completely above board method in which the Miami Hurricanes conducted its coach hiring process. I mean, you can’t spell ethics without University of Miami Athletics, right?

We’ll have more updates, and some recruiting news, coming up soon. Thanks for sticking around, and for playing pretty with each other. And as always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!