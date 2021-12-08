NFL Dawgs Update

So even if Saturday did not go so well, some NFL Dawgs still had a good week.

Here’s a recap.

The Jaguars were routed 37-7 by the Rams, who got a season-best 121 rushing yards from Sony Michel as well as a touchdown. Matthew Stafford passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns and Leonard Floyd had three tackles and half a sack.

Tyson Campbell had four tackles for Jacksonville.

Deandre Baker returned for the first time since week six for the Chiefs and had four tackles and Mecole Hardman caught a 12-yard pass in a 22-9 win against Denver.

Arizona, helped by AJ Green’s one catch for 14 yards, kept grip on home-field advantage with a 33-22 win against the Bears, who had eight tackles from Roquan Smith and one by Alec Ogletree.

Playing in hellacious wintry weather, the Patriots, with Isaiah Wynn and David Andrews on the offensive line, beat the Bills, 14-10.

The Bulldog-heavy Giants lost 20-9 to the Dolphins and got three tackles from Lorenzo Carter, nine by Tae Crowder, and four tackles and a sack by Azeez Ojulari. Andrew Thomas played every snap at offensive tackle. Jake Fromm was on the roster, active for the first time in his NFL career, and is expected to start this week.