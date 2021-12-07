Let’s move on from this past weekend with something positive like [checks notes] a men’s basketball game? [throws papers in frustration]

Did you know Tom Crean’s developing pack of Dawgs knocked off a top 20 opponent last week, and one of the most talented teams in the country?

That’s right, they are now 3-5 after upsetting Penny Hardaway’s Memphis Tigers 82-79 last Wednesday. It was Crean’s 400th career win, and a big night from several in the team. SG Kario Oquendo had the best night of the sophomore JUCO transfer’s new career in Red and Black, posting 24 high flying points. Freshman Christian Wright stepped in as starting PG for a flu-ridden Aaron Cook, and played like a veteran. Meanwhile sophomore Virginia transfer and former top 50 nationally recruit, F Jabri Abdur-Rahim, continued to find his scoring shoes with several big buckets.

Maybe, just maybe, the talented collection of new faces that the transfer heavy reality of college basketball thrust in to Athens this winter is starting to come together? The squad will look to continue the good momentum as it hopes to build upon that big upset and push towards post season come March.

Tonight’s tip off is at 7, and you’ll either need ESPN+ to watch online, or be in Stegeman, because this one will not be televised. You can also, of course, catch it on your local Georgia Bulldog Radio Network affiliate.

The Jacksonville Dolphins roll in to town 4-2, with wins over Charleston Southern, Coastal Georgia, NC A&T, and Trinity Baptist. They’ll be young, with two freshman expected to start, and short, with only two players over 6’3 expected to start. Former Florida assistant coach Jordan Mincy is in their first season as head coach of the Dolphins, and his team is led by a grad transfer named Jordan Davis.

The exam break starts up after this one, so the team won’t be in action again until December 18th when they host George Mason.