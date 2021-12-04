MVDs: Alabama Edition

That one didn’t go like we would have liked. That being said, several Bulldogs still played a game deserving of our admiration and recognition. They are your MVDs: the Most Valuable Dawgs from Georgia’s SEC title game loss to Alabama.

Offense: Stetson Bennett. Nah, just kidding. It was Brock Bowers, and it’s not even close. Bowers finished the night with 10 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown, tying Terrance Edwards record for receiving touchdowns in a season with 11. If we could build the whole offense out of Brock Bowerses, we might have stood a chance in this game.

Defense: Lewis Cine. It’s pretty tough to pick a defensive MVP in a game in which your defense doesn’t tally a single sack or cause a single turnover. But Cine led the team with 7 solo tackles, several of which prevented first downs or big gains.

Special Teams: Jake Camarda. Jack Podlesny had a solid game, going 3 for 3 on extra points and hitting his only field goal attempt. But Camarda had a career day, averaging a preposterous 52.5 yards a kick, including a career-long 68 yarder. The day might have gone better if Georgia hadn’t had to punt so often, but when we had to, Camarda was brilliant.

Feel free to offer your own choices in the comments. As always...

Go ‘Dawgs!!!