Third Quarter Open Thread

As everyone anticipated the Alabama offensive line has looked phenomenal.

Wait. That wasn’t what we were expecting.

At least Georgia has continued its season long trend of avoiding surrendering big plays.

Oh. Yeah. About that.

The big story in my mind is Bryce Young playing the kind of game you have to play at some point if you want to win the Heisman Trophy, completing 17 of 27 passes for 286 yards and avoiding trouble inexplicably.

Georgia has to get home on some blitzes while at the same time avoiding some of the coverage lapses we’ve seen so far. That’s a tall order. But if there’s a defensive unit I trust to fill it, it’s Dan Lanning’s.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!