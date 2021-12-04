 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Second Quarter Open Thread

New, 214 comments
By macondawg
NCAA Football: SEC Championship-Georgia vs Alabama Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The Bulldog offensive line is getting some push and the defense is holding. This one has a long way to go, but the Red and Black came to play.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!

More From Dawg Sports

Loading comments...