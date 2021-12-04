First Quarter Open Thread

Obviously this is the point where I would normally point to a key matchup or stat, maybe take a light-hearted jab at the Bulldogs’ opponent. Not today. This game has been analyzed in depth by smarter folks than me, and most Alabama fans would need their cousin who got into Georgia to explain my jokes anyway. Oops. That one slipped.

But in all seriousness. This is a game that will serve as a litmus test in some ways for how far this Bulldog program has truly come under Kirby Smart.

The last time Alabama was an underdog the Tide filleted a Mark Richt-led Bulldog team. It was in many ways the beginning of the end for Richt in Athens. Some would say the end, period. It was the game that demonstrated that Georgia needed to go in an entirely different direction with its football program.

Georgia will have at least one more game after this one. But this one feels like the game this has all been building toward. To be the boss, you gotta beat the boss. Let’s do it.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!