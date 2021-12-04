Championship Gameday Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s another beautiful gameday just outside of Athens, Ga. I can’t speak to it personally, but I have to assume it’s nice just outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium as well. It’s unseasonably warm for the fourth of December... but, honestly what do seasons even mean anymore? Today, your #1 Georgia Bulldogs will be looking to exorcise some demons against the #3 Alabama Crimson Tide. You’re fired up, I’m fired up, but I’m also confident that Kirby Smart has the entire Georgia squad thinking of this as just another business trip.

So let’s get to work!

And now your Championship Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

If you’re interested in what media members with Crimson-colored glasses have to say, UGA Wire/USA Today has you covered. It took until the fourth article referenced to reach this gem:

However, it has not been challenged. Georgia is No. 1 for a reason, but it has not dealt with adversity. Coach Smart’s group dominated the schedule it had.

I follow the entire college football landscape pretty closely. Every year you’ll see fanbases (including ours, myself included) pull out the “they ain’t played nobody” card. But this is the first time I can remember seeing a prevailing media narrative that beating the snot out of everyone you’ve played is somehow potentially a bad thing. I mean, these same people are just dying for Cincinnati to make the playoff field despite struggling to put away a 5-win Tulsa and 3-win Navy squad.

In case you missed it, College Gameday finally has a solid guest. And it only took a parade of B and C-list quasi-celebs that clearly don’t watch much college football to get here!

Dawgs Daily/SI has a look at how Georgia can effectively attack the Alabama defense. Basically it boils down to:

1) Neutralize Will Anderson

2) PROFIT!

From the same source, we have a breakdown of how Georgia can slow Alabama down. It’s not explicitly stated here, but *spoiler alert* the answer is with very large men that move much faster than they should be able to.

Oh, look! It’s a local human-interest story! But it’s a good one.

Finally, you’ve surely seen this week’s hype video already. But it’s worth posting again. Get a couple of cold ones in you, watch the video, and run head first into a brick wall:

As always, this will also serve as your open comment thread as we move through the morning hours and whatever nonsense College Gameday gets up to outside The Benz. Let us know any last minute thoughts and predictions on this afternoon’s SEC championship game, as well as the day’s other contests. Macondawg will be along a little later with threads for the rest of your Saturday viewing.

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!