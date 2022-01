That first half could have gone better, but not much better. When you score each of the first five times you get the ball you’re likely to lead the football game. And here we are.

Kirby Smart is almost certainly repeating his mantra that the score coming out of halftime is 0 to 0. But you and I know better. Keep doing what we’re doing and a rematch with the Crimson Tide beckons. Let’s finish this off.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!