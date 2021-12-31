First Quarter Open Thread

Your Georgia Bulldogs are prepared to kick off in Miami in a winner goes home showdown with the Michigan Wolverines. They’re as healthy as they’ve been in months and looking to avenge their only loss of the season. At stake appears to be a rematch with the Alabama Crimson Tide, in what would be the second national championship game appearance in five seasons for the Smart ‘Dawgs.

The key to the game? I expect it will be to play smart, physical football, avoiding turnovers on offense and avoiding big plays on defense.

Let’s do this thing.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!