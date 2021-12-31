Orange Bowl Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

Well, the day has finally arrived. After several weeks of licking our wounds and picking apart each struggle and failure in the SECCG (along with no small amount of drowning our sorrows), it’s time to move on. Time to find out if the Dawgs will bounce back and come out swinging or let Alabama beat them twice... well, before Alabama has chance to beat them twice, that is. While I would prefer a traditional New Year’s Day scheduling block, the Rose Bowl must be protected at all costs... and so tonight, as the final hours of 2021 slip away, your #3 Georgia Bulldogs will be taking on the #2 Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl.

The pressure is most certainly on and the Dawgs will have their work cut out for them. That said, while certain corners of UGA internet fandom are taking a fatalistic and hopeless approach to the entire college football playoff, I can assure you that Jordan Davis and Nakobe Dean and Brock Bowers don’t feel that way. Lewis Cine and James Cook and Jamaree Salyer don’t feel that way. Kirby Smart and Todd Monken and Dan Lanning (who could easily be in Eugene right now) don’t feel that way. And, bless him and his DGD heart, Stetson Bennett IV doesn’t feel that way. So let’s do this:

And now for your Gameday Morning Dawg Bites:

If you need some assistance getting in the mood (and you haven’t seen it yet), we now have our Orange Bowl Game Trailer... narrated by the one and only Sony Michel:

As we look ahead to tonight’s kickoff, the pre-game injury report has been released.

Interested in a brief breakdown of Georgia/Michigan from an Orange Bowl hometown paper? Well, the Miami Herald has you covered.

Ooh, look! Kirby Smart and Jim Harbaugh had a final press conference leading up to their Orange Bowl matchup. It is almost certainly full of exciting and unexpected revelations!

Finally, just in case you find yourself getting a little too wrapped up in the outcome of this or any other game, The Red & Black has a reminder that the impact the Georgia Bulldogs and Bulldog Nation have is much bigger than what happens on the football field.

As always, this space will also serve as your Gameday Morning Open Comment Thread. Please share any last minute thoughts you have about tonight's Orange Bowl and any of the day's other bowl action (including the Cotton Bowl between the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide and the #4 Cincinnati Bearcats this afternoon).

Until then...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!

