Chapel Bell Curve Alabama Preview: This Trading Places Reboot Shows Promise

Justin and Nathan are back and very respectful of the Tide in this latest episode of Chapel Bell Curve. Among other topics of conversation the boys get into:

Alabama’s super-efficient offense, which is much better than it looked against Auburn according to the numbers.

Alabama’s defense, which may be underrated.

A thought experiment which resonated deeply with me, and which should remind you that you’ve never seen I and CBC duo in the same room.

Bryce Young, who is many things, one of which absolutely is not “noticeably taller than Stetson Bennett.”

Dating advice from Nathan. Which basically boils down to “be more like Jordan Davis” which, let’s face it, probably isn't bad advice.

Go ‘Dawgs!!!