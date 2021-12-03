Friday Dawg Bites Doesn’t Buy The Narrative

Good morning.

We are one sleep away from Georgia vs Alabama in Atlanta. If you weren’t already fired up, this game trailer is an entire pot of coffee mainlined to your blood stream in 2:42.

Now that you’re ready to run through a wall…

You see that dude in the header picture? The one that looks like the guy who lived down the hall in your dorm Freshman year. You know, the one who looks like your old drinking buddy or your sister’s ex-boyfriend.

He’s a damn good quarterback.

He leads the Power 5 in yards per an attempt. He started last weeks game against the in-state rival by hitting 10 different WR’s on his first 12 attempts. He is at the helm of a passing offense that is more efficient than the one that Georgia will face in Atlanta, and I’m tired of everyone assuming that the unit he leads is going to struggle come 4:00 EST tomorrow.

The narrative all week is that this game is about the Georgia Defense and the Alabama Offense. While that battle will go a long way to deciding this game, it bears mentioning that UGA has been a really efficient offense this year. Statistically speaking, they’ve been better than Alabama.

I keep seeing the storyline of Bama Offense vs UGA Defense



- UGA averages more PPG, Yards Per Carry, Yards Per Pass & Yards Per Play than Alabama

- Georgia is #1 in the FBS in Offensive Success Rate by a wide margin (Alabama is 21st)



Georgia has the better offense in this game — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) December 3, 2021

I get it, we’ve seen UGA and Alabama play before. Those games have featured UGA offenses that were built around strong running games and a big play WR or two. If you took away a couple key concepts you would see Georgia stall, and ultimately those stalls cost UGA leads in this stadium in 2017 and 2018.

This Georgia offense is playing with a full clip, and I expect it to get emptied on Saturday. As Dawg_Stats pointed out on DawgSportsLive, it’s the Alabama offense that runs through a couple of players this time around. Before I say what I’m about to say, it’s only fair to remember that GlimmerTwinDawg has found some things to be worried about.

Now that we’ve put that out there, I think it bears mentioning that Georgia’s offense is going to show up to Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday. They’re lead by a coordinator who can rattle off what happened on a down by down basis like he’s some sort of football version of The Rainman. He has a plethora of weapons at his disposal, and he has a quarterback who is playing point guard in the exact way you would hope. Everyone seems to have considered the possibility that Georgia’s defense could shutdown Alabama’s offense, and inversely that Alabama’s offense will be the unit that finally finds the antidote for this UGA defense. I’ve watched a lot of film this week, and what you should be considering is the possibility that Georgia’s offense might come out and have all the answers for this Alabama defense.

It being Friday, everything there is to be said about this matchup has already been said. This game is either a coronation or a reminder that the old sheriff still runs things down around town square. As Ryan McGee put it, the time has come for Georgia to confront its Vader.

In other news and notes, some programs might see what UGA is doing right now and want to steal some of the recipe. Some Auburn fans are wondering if Dell McGee would be a good choice to replace Mike Bobo as the Tigers offensive coordinator.

Well, all that’s left to do is play the game. There will be plenty here in terms of articles and comment threads from now through the day on Saturday. See y’all on the other side…

GO DAWGS!