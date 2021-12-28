Scouting The Key Players on the Michigan Offense

It’s game week for UGA in Miami, and that means it’s time to take a closer look at the Michigan Wolverines. The Maize & Blue have fielded some strong teams over the last decade, but the program’s championship hopes kept being derailed by Ohio State each November.

This year, Michigan got over the Buckeyes hump before dominating Iowa in the Big Ten Championship game. 2021 Michigan has fielded an offense that has been the most productive and modern of the Jim Harbaugh era. Harbaugh has let Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis have more control over the attack, and it has paid off in the form of a College Football Playoff berth. Let’s take a look at the key players in this Michigan attack.

BACKS

Blake Corum - RB - Michigan runs the ball on 57.3% of snaps, and a big reason why is the two RB’s. Hassan Haskins leads the Wolverines in rushing yards and attempts, but Corum is the guy who is more productive on a per carry basis. He averages 6.7 YPC and has 939 yards this season on just 141 attempts. An ankle injury over the last month of the season held him to 6 carries against Ohio State and kept him from playing against Penn State and Maryland. He only had 5 carries against Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, but he turned them into 74 yards and a touchdown. Haskins the workhorse in this offense, but I think Corum is the guy who scares you the most if you’re the UGA coaching staff. All it takes is one bad angle or one missed tackle for him to take one the distance, and that’s exactly what Michigan needs against this Georgia defense.

PASS CATCHERS

Cornelius Johnson - WR - Michigan spreads the ball around in the passing game, but the unquestioned WR1 is Johnson. Despite having only 3 touchdowns this season, his 609 receiving yards are more than anyone else on the team by a wide margin. Johnson plays almost exclusively on the boundary, and he has the ability to make contested catches in 50/50 situations. His long reception this year is 87 yards so he has good speed, but he is also the guy McNamara will be looking for on third down.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Zak Zinter - RG - Michigan struggled with injuries along the offensive line early in the year, but once everyone got healthy and back into their natural positions they excelled. Michigan runs a lot of Counter in the run game, and Zinter’s work pulling at RG is a key part of what Michigan likes to do. His game isn’t particularly flashy, but he’s assignment sound and does a great job of finding defenders and creating a seal when pulling around the edge. A huge matchup in this game is Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter, and Travon Walker against Michigan’s Guards. If the Dawgs can knock them back before they pull like they did against other pull-heavy offenses at times this year then they will have a lot of success. If not, Georgia’s linebackers and safeties will have to make a lot of plays in one-on-one situations on the edge.

I’ll be back on Thursday to look at the key players on the defensive side of the ball for Michigan. Until then, stay tuned to DawgSports for all things Orange Bowl.