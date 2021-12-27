Monday Bowl Week ‘Dawg Bites

‘Twas the Monday after Christmas and all through the Peach State, the ‘Dawgs were getting tired of the wait.

It’s finally game week once again, and the Bulldogs are already in Miami, having taken some significant steps to safeguard themselves from the most recent surge in Covid cases while in Athens. There’s plenty to worry about in this game. But the lingering risk of a virus-induced cancellation is one that will stick with me right up until kickoff. As the Senator notes, Ron Courson and his medics staff may be the most valuable players this week.

Kirby Smart is reminding his team about why they’re down in South Florida, and it sounds like at least publicly they get the message. It’s worth remembering that there are still a few super seniors on the roster who were part of the 2017 Rose Bowl squad. I don’t know how much of a help that is, but it certainly doesn’t hurt either.

Several of the key contributors for Georgia in the Orange Bowl will be true freshmen, and Dawgs247 has the 2021 freshmen ranked by contribution this season. Number 1 is a pretty clear no-brained, but the list is a good reminder that even with a very veteran football team Georgia still leaned pretty hard on a few true freshmen who could emerge as stars in 2022.

If you want the Michigan perspective, our friends at Maize N Brew have a preview podcast up, with some intriguing perspective on the Bulldogs. It’s always interesting to hear what keen observers from outside the conference think of your team, especially before a big, high stakes intersectional matchup. It’s truly a wonderful time of the year. Until later...

Go ‘Dawgs!!!