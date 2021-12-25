Merry Christmas, ‘Dawgs

For behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy. It’s Christmas morning, and you are still a Georgia bulldog fan. Which beach just about every other Christmas gift around.

And while we would like to give each one of you a gift, well, we don’t know any of your sizes.

So instead on this day let’s give our fellow SEC fans some gifts. For example, I would like to give Arkansas fans 10 more years of Sam Pittman. Because that seems like about as good a match as any in the conference right now. I’d like to give Mark Stoops a membership to the Lexington Country Club, since it appears he’s going to be staying in town awhile. I’m not sure what to give Jimbo Fisher. He has enough cash to buy himself whatever he wants. And I’d like to give Florida Gator fans a bowl loss to an instate school to clinch a losing season. Oh wait, they already got one of those. Have a safe and merry Christmas, and...

Go ‘Dawgs!!!