Thursday ‘Dawg Bites is Talkin’...Basketball?

We are getting close, folks. You’ve made it over the hump and the weekend is now just ‘round the corner. These last few days have been very, very long as the anticipation of Saturday afternoon draws ever so close. So much has happened since Sunday with all the coaching turnover, coaching speculation, portal activity and general drama surrounding what will be a huge weekend of reckoning, beginning Friday night. We are right where we are suppose to be.

First things first:

Georgia stunned 18th ranked Memphis last night 82-79 in The Steg to snap a 4-game losing skid (including the bad loss to Wofford) and coach Tom Crean notched his 400th career victory. If you don’t know who Kario Oquendo is (game high 24 points), and Christian Wright (17 points), you should. Jabri Abdur-Rahim (15 points) also stepped up in the win. Look, I’ve been as down as anyone on the fortunes of our hoops team, but Crean does have some talent. Yes, we’re undersized and once the SEC slate begins we’ll see what happens, but last night was pretty darn fun.

Kario Oquendo on both sides of the court @UGABasketball pic.twitter.com/wfcFGDRZpy — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 2, 2021

Dayum...

Sedrick Van Pran sheds some light on preparing for Bama’s rush defense, the influence of offensive line coach Matt Luke, and why he chose Georgia over LSU. This kid is very well-spoken and has really evolved into a very good SEC center. Around the 7:30 mark he sheds an optimistic light on the health of Jamaree Sayler. Big, if true...

Here’s a report on who is out, questionable and probable for Saturday. I believe the coaching staff has been very coy on the availability of some guys, perhaps utilizing a bit of gamesmanship. There was absolutely no reason to play Christopher Smith and Jamaree Salyer against Charleston Southern or Georgia Tech.

Bama has some issues with injuries as well, particularly at running back. The true status of Brian Robinson is unknown, but from some of the chatter out there he’s dealing with something that could either limit him or keep him on the sideline altogether. Behind Robinson is Trey Sanders. Behind Sanders...

If Robinson isn’t available against Georgia, Alabama will be down to Trey Sanders and Trey Sanders alone. - Dakota Cox, Fansided

According to CBS Sports, this is the most important game of Kirby Smart’s career. At least until the next one.

Jordan Davis’ Heisman odds have improved. I sincerely hope JD gets, at the very minimum, an invite to The Big Apple.

That’s all I’ve got. Enjoy your morning, everyone.

As Always, GO DAWGS!