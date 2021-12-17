Well, we’ve arrived at the beginning of the college football bowl season. We’ve got your usual Orange and Rose and Sugar Bowls, but we’ve also got the Cheez-it Bowl, the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, and the Jimmy Kimmel’s LA Bowl. I think we may have jumped the shark on the naming convention a bit with that last one. And, of course, who could forget the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl featuring what’s left of a Florida squad that scrapped its way to bowl-eligibility (even though it doesn’t quite have the same flair as it did when it was the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl). There’s the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl. And not only the Frisco Bowl, but also the Frisco Football Classic.

It is a wonderful time to be alive!

Please join us for 44 football games of wildly varying quality!!!

Your College Football Bowl Season TV Schedule awaits... HERE!!!

Enjoy your Bowl Season errbody!

Happy Holidays and...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!

(Author’s Note: When reading the source I use for television times and channels, I saw “BS Sports” next to the Arizona Bowl and thought this was a typo and that the game would be carried on CBS Sports Network given that the Arizona Bowl had previously been carried by CBS. It has come to my attention that the game, which is sponsored by Barstool will be broadcast only over the Internet by Barstool itself. I could take the time to fix the schedule and create a new PDF file, but I just don’t really care that much. I did, however, care enough to provide this unnecessarily lengthy explanation. That’s just how I roll. Thank you kindly for your attention in this matter.)