Around the SEC Never Gets Kicked Out of Jacksonville

Now that the early Signing Day has come and gone, we can turn our attention to bowl season (while, of course, still recruiting). Toledo and MTSU kick things off at noon tomorrow in the first of 44 bowl games.

Speaking of kicking, we for sure are not going to talk about former Florida Gators coach Urban Meyer being kicked out of Jacksonville after allegedly kicking his kicker. Nope, seeing as how it really isn’t SEC news, we aren’t going to discuss how everyone is now seeing Meyer’s true colors, and we certainly aren’t sad that Meyer’s own personal purgatory could not be continued into a second season. Finally, we won’t openly ponder which poor school will eventually roll the dice on Meyer, and absolutely will not say that the odds-on favorite to do so will be the University of Texas, who definitively still will not “be back” upon hiring Meyer.

Anyways, let’s round up headlines on what is actually going on in the conference.

South Carolina landed former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler from the transfer portal. This is a huge get for coach Shane Beamer, as Rattler was the preseason Heisman favorite in 2021 and instantly makes the Gamecocks a contender to finish second in the SEC East in 2022.

Florida quarterback Emory Jones has entered the transfer portal. A native of metro Atlanta, we hope Jones will find the right landing spot to continue his career.

Former LSU cornerback Eli Ricks has committed to playing the 2022 season with Alabama. Ricks is likely to be a first round draft pick in the 2023 Draft and instantly becomes a starter for the Tide.

Jadon Haselwood, a former five-star wide receiver who had been playing at Oklahoma, has committed to Arkansas from the transfer portal. He will look to replace Treylon Burks as the Hogs’ number one wide receiver.

Keeping enjoying that yummy rat poison, Dawg Nation.

GO DAWGS!!!