Film Breakdown: Bulldogs land nation’s top edge rusher Marvin Jones

It’s been a long, quiet national signing day for Georgia Bulldog fans. Despite having the top composite class in America, Kirby Smart and company had been quiet throughout the day.

Until now.

Marvin Jones, Jr., the top edge rusher in the 247Sports rankings and the #19 player in the nation chose Georgia over Alabama, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma a few moments ago. The five star prospect had been trending toward the Tide until recently, when UGA coaches closed the gap on an in-home visit.

The 6’4, 245 pound Jones has one of the quicker first steps of any pass rusher in this class. He’s also got long arms and uses his hands pretty well for a high school rusher. Playing against elite competition in Florida has forced him to learn to play a more physical style, and I wouldn’t rule out seeing him kick down to a 3-4 defensive end in passing downs and against the spread.

The thing I like most about Jones is that he’s fluid in the hips and lower body and can change directions and pursue the ball, more of a linebacker growing into an edge than a defensive lineman trying to play quicker. That’s a huge distinction. Jones added about 30 pounds from his junior season (the tape above), and should come in ready to compete for snaps situationally.

Long term Jones compares favorably to Azeez Ojulari, albeit a bit bigger at this stage.

With a couple of targets still on the board Georgia remains in the hunt for the top signing class in America, though it’s likely we won’t know how the class finishes until after all-star games in early January.

I’ll be back with an Early Signing Day wrap up later this evening. Until then, welcome aboard Marvin, and...

Go ‘Dawgs!!!