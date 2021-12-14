Dawgs Flip One of 2022’s Top DB’s on Early Signing Day Eve

Well, that escalated quickly…

Longtime UGA target and former Clemson commit Daylen Everette let his Early Signing Day plans be known a bit early today, and that turned out to be good news for the Georgia Bulldogs.

A 6’2” 180 pound DB from IMG Academy, Everette had been committed to the Tigers since choosing them over Georgia and Alabama on July 17th. He stuck with his pledge to Clemson despite the Tigers struggling through most of the 2021 season, but Brent Venables recent exit for the Oklahoma job finally caused his decommitment.

Everette used the last weekend before Early Signing Day to take an official visit to Alabama, but in the end Georgia won out for the coveted corner. Daylen was one of the most sought after DB’s in this class, and the recruiting services have him as a consensus top 50 overall prospect.

247 Sports Composite: #6 CB, #6 player in FL, #29 overall player

On3: #1 CB, #4 player in FL, #7 overall player

Rivals: #7 CB, #7 player in FL, #47 overall player

ESPN: #7 CB, #8 player in FL, #43 overall player

Everette is the type of player you have to have in modern college football. He’s long, athletic, instinctual, and he gets his head around. Best of all, he has shown that he’s comfortable on an island in man coverage and he plays the ball at its highest point. At 6’2” he’s not going to be bullied for 50/50 balls. He’s also been timed at 4.37 in the 40-yard dash, which allows him to stick on WR’s with elite speed. His field awareness might be my favorite thing about him though. Everette will be in man coverage on the boundary, but if he sees an opportunity to come over and make a play on the ball in the middle of the field he will.

Everette’s ability to play well in both man and zone should please Jahmile Addae and Kirby Smart, and give him a chance to get onto the field early in college. He also has some serious skills as a returner, and it wouldn’t shock me to see him break into the punt or kickoff teams as both a gunner and a returner early in his career.

If there’s anything to nitpick it would be his angles in run support. In high-school he can use his speed to make tackles even when he doesn’t take the best angle towards the ball, but in the SEC that can lead to a big play for the other team. Fortunately for Georgia, he’ll see plenty of good RB’s in practice over the next few years.

Everette’s addition means UGA is one step closer to locking up what could be a historically good DB class on paper. With massive amounts of attrition in the secondary last season and Derion Kendrick, Lewis Cine, and Christopher Smith II all potentially leaving for he NFL Draft, this group of DB’s will have a chance to see the field early. When you couple the high level of need with stealing a blue-chip recruit from a nearby rival like Clemson, you have a commitment that’s gotta feel pretty good for the UGA staff.

Georgia might sign the best DB class ever…



Commits

5 ⭐️- Malaki Starks (#1 ATH)

5 ⭐️- Jaheim Singletary (#3 CB)

4 ⭐️- Julian Humphrey (#11 CB)

4 ⭐️- Marquis Groves-Killibrew (#13 CB)

4 ⭐️- JaCorey Thomas (#27 S)



Targets

5 ⭐️- Kamari Wilson (#2 S)

5 ⭐️- Daylen Everette (#6 CB) — Graham Coffey (@DawgOutWest) December 14, 2021

Stay tuned to DawgSports throughout tomorrow for all of the big news from Early Signing Day. Georgia is still in on a lot of big time prospects, and it should be one of the more eventful signing days we’ve seen in recent years.

Until then… Go Dawgs!